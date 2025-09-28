Paper / Sumud Flotilla: Voice of 45 Nations against Israeli Crimes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: "We have officially set sail from Sicily. Here, amidst the sea waves, we are watching the stars and with them, we are hopeful towards our destination: Gaza. Today is a busy day, and we are working on the boat. We learned how to fasten the sails and steer the boat." These are words of Abdul Rahman Amaju, an activist joining the Global Sumud (Steadfastness) Flotilla that is headed to Gaza. He made these comments in the Mediterranean Sea during a phone call to Al Jazeera.

The Sumud Flotilla story

The Sumud Flotilla is an international civilian movement composed of tens of boats from various world ports sailing to Gaza. Its aim is to break the years-long Gaza blockade imposed by Israeli occupation and deliver humanitarian aid to people of the war-ravaged coastal enclave. The movement has participants from 44 countries. Media report that the boats sailing under the banner of the fleet are 60, mainly from Spain, Tunisia, Italy, Greece, and Libya.

This flotilla set sail last Thursday, departing from the port of Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia, after a gathering of boats that had assembled from various countries. Reports indicate that the Sumud Flotilla has become Tel Aviv's newest nightmare, sending Israeli officials into a state of alarm once again—though this time, the fear is sparked not by Iranian missiles, but by a civilian-led maritime convoy.

Prior to the gathering in Tunisia, the main contingent of the Sumud Flotilla had departed from the port of Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. An additional group of vessels joined the effort on Monday morning, setting out from the Port of Genoa in northwestern Italy.

Israeli barriers to stop the aid flotilla

The flotilla assembled in the port of Tunisia, and last week, as the official departure of the flotilla from Tunisia began, Israeli drones attacked several boats and ships in the convoy docked at the port on multiple occasions. Wael Nuwar, a member of the flotilla, also announced that a drone from the Israeli regime had targeted the largest ship in the fleet, which was anchored at the entrance of the Tunisian port.

In related comments, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, confirmed the attack on the largest boat, stating that it was "apparently carried out by a drone." Activists from the fleet reported that a fire broke out on one of the ships in the port of Sidi Bou Said following the drone strike.

On another front, delays in the arrival of Spanish ships, maritime obstacles faced by vessels from several African countries, and other logistical challenges have prolonged the timeline. This has provided Israel with a political and legal opportunity to intensify international pressure.

Strong presence of Italians in the flotilla

On Sunday, the fleet of the anti-war Italian activists set sail from the Port of Augusta as part of Sumud Flotilla to break the Gaza siege.

The Italian fleet is primarily composed of sailboats. After completing their training exercises off the eastern coast of Sicily, they set sail. Among the most prominent figures in the Italian fleet is Abdul Rahman Amaju, an Italian of Moroccan descent.

The maritime convoy has garnered support from notable Italian political figures, including Arturo Scotto, a member of the national parliament; Annalisa Corrado, a member of the European Parliament from the Democratic Party; Benedetta Scuderi, a member of the European Parliament from the Greens/European Free Alliance coalition; and Senator Marco Croatti from the Five Star Movement. They, alongside representatives from Italian civil society, have endorsed the flotilla's mission to call for an end to the war in Gaza.

The Italian fleet consists of approximately 50 sailboats and around 600 participants, including technical crew, organizers, activists, and a number of journalists. It is carrying roughly 300 tons of food and medical aid for the people of Gaza.

Of note, the Italian convoy's departure has been accompanied by extensive media, diplomatic, and humanitarian activities. Prior to its launch, press conferences and events were held, including one at the Italian Senate attended by national and European MPs. Public demonstrations have also been organized across various Italian cities, with tens of thousands of citizens in large and small towns—particularly in Genoa—participating in protests against the war in Gaza.

Italy's participation in the Sumud Flotilla has also sparked significant political controversy within the country. The right-wing governing coalition led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has clashed with left-wing opposition forces, most prominently represented by Elly Schlein, leader of the Democratic Party. Notably, the Italian government has declined to provide security guarantees to protect the Italian participants from any potential Israeli attacks against the anti-war fleet.

19 ships from Tunisia

The fleet's official website has announced that at least 19, boats from Tunisia have joined the movement and all are sailing to the stated destination.

The international fleet officially was launched on earlier last Monday from Tunisia with boats and ships from various countries.

Prominent German actress on board the Sumud Flotilla ship

In a related development, Enissa Amani, the renowned Iranian-German comedian, artist and activist, announced on her Instagram that she has joined the fleet of pro-Gaza boats as part of a German delegation.

Amani, who was born in Tehran in 1981, moved to Germany with her parents when she was just six months old. She is fluent in Farsi, though her performances are primarily in German. She has recently posted videos from Tunisia documenting her joining of the international convoy. The artist has been notably outspoken on numerous political and humanitarian issues concerning Iran and other parts of the world in recent years.

16 foreign ministers voice support to the fleet

On Wednesday, foreign ministers of 16 countries voiced their concern about security of the fleet in a statement. The signatories included Qatar, Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Oman, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, and Turkey.

Their foreign ministers said that the fleet is an indication of the initiative of the civil society with participation of citizens of various countries. The statement called on all sides to avoid illegal or violent actions against the flotilla and also commitment to thd international laws. The warned that any violation of international laws and human rights against the activists would trigger international reactions.

45 nationalities on board

Tunisia has joined the international move to breaker Gaza blockade launching its first ship from the port of Ghannouch in North of the country last Sunday. Simultaneously, three Spanish vessels—the Al-Ain, Heyou, and Jano—departed from the port of Bizerte in northern Tunisia to join the main fleet in Maltese waters.

According to the International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza, the flotilla now comprises approximately 50 ships that initiated their journey from Tunisian ports. This force includes 23 vessels from North Africa and 22 from Europe, carrying hundreds of activists, politicians, artists, and legislators from 45 different Western and Arab countries.

The broader maritime campaign began about two months ago when European vessels set sail from port of Barcelona and port of Genoa.

The fleet's official website lists participants from at least 45 nations across the globe, including: Algeria, New Zealand, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Britain, and the US.

What aid does the flotilla carry?

According to the International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza the participating ships carry considerable amounts of relief equipment, medicine, infant formula, and hundreds of social and anti-war activists from across the world.

It is also transporting hundreds of volunteer aid workers and medical personnel to assist the wounded and victims of the Gaza war. These relief workers have all joined the mission voluntarily. Each aid ship is carrying significant quantities of crucial medical supplies and medication urgently needed for the casualties in Gaza.

Legal support of the flotilla

This movement is a coordinated, non-violent coalition of relatively small ships and some passenger vessels that set sail from Mediterranean ports approximately three months ago with the mission of breaking the illegal blockade of Gaza. Organizers state that each vessel in the maritime convoy represents a community and symbolizes a nation's opposition to silence in the face of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Coalition officials have explained their choice of a sea route over a land corridor, citing the comprehensive Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza by land, sea, and air, which has severed the territory's connection to the outside world. They assert that the sea is the only viable approach, as land routes are blocked by Israeli forces or by American personnel under the ruse of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). They further contend that aid efforts purportedly led by the US or Israel have, in many instances, turned into deadly traps for Gaza's residents.

The founders of the voluntary coalition are explicit about the risks. On their website, they acknowledge the dangers facing flotilla participants but argue that the greater peril is allowing Israelis and their backers to continue the genocide in Gaza with impunity. While noting the Israeli regime's established record of attacking humanitarian flotillas, coalition leaders express hope that their mission will amplify international focus on Gaza and, through a global reaction, raise the political cost of Israeli aggression.

From a legal standpoint, the coalition asserts that the flotilla's activities are lawful under international law. They argue that the true illegality lies with the Israeli occupiers' blockade of Gaza, the collective punishment of its population, and the Israeli military's violations of the Geneva Conventions. They assert that civilian ships carrying humanitarian aid in international waters or engaging in peaceful, civilian protest are protected by maritime law.

Israel seeking to put the skids under the flotilla

The gathering location of the fleet was in Tunisian port. Earlier last week, Israeli drones attacked several boats docked in the port. Wael Nawar, a member of the fleet, said that an Israeli drone attacked the biggest vessel of the flotilla anchored at the entrance of the port.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in occupied territories, reported an attack on the largest ship in this flotilla in Tunisia. She stated the attack was "apparently carried out by a drone." Activists said that following the drone strike, a fire broke out on the vessel.

Meanwhile, the mission's timeline has been prolonged by delays in the arrival of the Spanish ships and by maritime obstacles faced by other vessels from African countries. These setbacks have granted Israel additional political and legal time to intensify its international pressure campaign.

The world must act

The Israeli attacks on the aid vessels have drawn a sharp response from Albanese, who is in contact with the flotilla's organizers. She has confirmed at least seven separate attacks and called for immediate international attention and protection for the fleet.

"The boats have been targeted with sonic bombs, explosive flares, and suspected chemical sprays," Albanese stated. "Radio waves have been jammed, and distress calls have been blocked."

The warnings were echoed by Rima Hassan, a French Member of the European Parliament, who addressed a stark warning to French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Dozens of French citizens are on these ships. These attacks must stop." Hassan, who is a participant in the flotilla, was on a ship that was itself targeted near the Greek island of Crete.

Despite these confirmations and appeals, Western leaders appear to be turning a blind eye to the actions of the Israeli forces, maintaining a conspicuous silence towards Israel. To date, no European or American leader has condemned Tel Aviv’s attacks on the aid convoy, nor have they taken any action to protect the aid workers en route to the displaced Palestinians.

Defying all international mechanisms

As the Sumud naval fleet moves sales into international waters, it is crucial to note that the central principle of the Law of the Sea is the freedom of navigation, as defined by Article 87 of the UN Convention. This article underscores the freedom of peaceful passage on the high seas, stating that interference by any country or side with a peaceful vessel constitutes a violation of maritime law. The flotilla is a peaceful, non-military relief convoy, and any intervention or attack by the Israeli regime against it would be a gross and explicit violation of international maritime law. But does Israel ever listen to the maritime laws.

Dozens of legal institutions, including the International Association of Genocide Scholars, the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry, and the UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine have confirmed that the Israeli regime has committed genocide in Gaza. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his then-Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, for alleged war crimes.

Yet, Netanyahu is traveling to the US, showing no concern over the ICC's arrest warrant. The remarkable contradiction is that while the ICC—the judicial body of the UN—issued the warrant, the UN itself hosted Netanyahu for an address. This means even the UN does not adhere to the rulings of its own judicial institution and has no plan to arrest the individual indicted for war crimes.

Naturally, when the UN does not arrest Netanyahu despite the ICC warrant, for Netanyahu and other Israeli officials involved in the Gaza genocide, violation of the international lssst, the maritime laws, and the attacks on the flotilla there would be neither concerns nor international and legal consequences.

Timeline of Gaza freedom flotillas (2010 - Present)

A series of civilian-led aid flotillas, known as the Gaza Freedom Flotillas, have attempted to break the Israeli maritime blockade of Gaza since 2010. Below is a chronology of these missions.

2010: The Mavi Marmara Incident

The first Gaza Freedom Flotilla, a small fleet of ships organized by the Free Gaza Movement and the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (İHH), set sail. Its mission was to deliver humanitarian aid and construction materials to Gaza. On May 31, 2010, Israeli commandos intercepted the flotilla in international waters, raiding the lead ship, the Mavi Marmara. The raid resulted in the deaths of at least nine activists, sparking international condemnation and severely straining Israeli-Turkish relations.

2011: The Second Flotilla

A second flotilla planned to set sail for Gaza on July 5, 2011. However, it faced intense diplomatic pressure and public opposition from the United States, France, Britain, and others, including the UN secretary-general. The mission was ultimately halted and failed to reach its destination.

2015: Freedom Flotilla 3

The third major flotilla, dubbed Freedom Flotilla 3, began its journey from Sweden in May 2015. Its flagship, the Marianne, was intercepted by the Israeli navy on June 29, 2015, in international waters approximately 100 nautical miles from Gaza's coast. The vessel was seized, and its passengers were detained.

2016: Women's Boat to Gaza

In a specific initiative, the Women’s Boat to Gaza (WBG) set sail from Barcelona in September 2016. The all-female crew aimed to highlight the blockade's impact on women and children. The boat was intercepted by the Israeli navy about 20 miles off the Palestinian coast on October 5, 2016, and its passengers were arrested.

2018: Just Future for Palestine Flotilla

The 2018 flotilla, also called the "Just Future for Palestine" mission, consisted of two main ships, Al-Awda (The Return) and Freedom. Both vessels were seized by the Israeli navy in late July and early August. Some passengers reported being assaulted with tasers during the apprehension.

2024: Thwarted mission

A planned 2024 flotilla was organized but ultimately unable to launch due to what organizers described as Israeli interference.

2025: A Year of Renewed Efforts

In the early morning of May 2, 2025, approximately three months ago, a ship organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, carrying 16 to 30 human rights activists and humanitarian aid destined for the Gaza Strip, was attacked by drones in international waters off the coast of Malta. The incident occurred about 14 to 17 nautical miles (26 to 31 kilometers) from Malta, outside its territorial waters.

The following month, the Freedom Flotilla commenced operations with the ship Madeline, which set sail from Catania, Sicily on June 1, 2025. It carried 100 kg of infant formula, 250 kg of flour, 250 kg of rice, diapers, medical kits, and crutches. In the early hours of June 9, Israeli forces intercepted the Madeline in international waters, attacked it with chemical spray, boarded it, seized the vessel, prevented it from reaching the Gaza Strip, and transferred 12 individuals to a detention facility in Israel.

In July, the Freedom Flotilla organized another maritime mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The ship Handhala departed from Syracuse, Italy on July 13, 2025, carrying a diverse group of activists, doctors, lawyers, journalists, and humanitarian aid. The ship stopped in Gallipoli, Italy, before heading to Gaza. Israel seized the vessel in international waters in the late hours of July 26, before it could reach its destination, and arrested its crew.

In August, Sumud Flotilla began its mission with the aim of breaking the blockade of the Gaza Strip. The flotilla's name is taken from the Arabic word Sumud, meaning "steadfastness" or "resilience," and it remains en route to the war-ravaged Palestinian coastal enclave.



