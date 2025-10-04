Israeli aggression sparks sports solidarity with Palestinian cause

AhlulBayt News Agency: Fans of Türkish football club Galatasaray S.K unveiled banners showing solidarity with Palestine, during their UEFA Champions league game against Liverpool FC.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that despite US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative and the relative calm on the international stage regarding Israel’s situation, there will always be those who attempt to “fuel tensions.”

The paper added, “Last Tuesday, the most antisemitic were the Galatasaray fans, who expressed support for the Palestinian people and displayed hostile messages against Jews ahead of the match against Liverpool, which the Turkish champions won 1–0.”

It noted that as the teams entered the field, the club’s fans raised three giant banners in the stands.

The most prominent read: “If Jerusalem is not liberated, the world is captive.”

One banner read ‘Humanity Lost Conscience in Gaza’ with another stating ”#LetGazaBabiesLive’ while one read ‘Palestinian Genocide’ and another simply stated ‘Free Palestine’.

On September 18, the Palestinian Football Association called for the suspension of Israeli sports teams and players from international competitions until the ongoing extermination war in Gaza, which has continued since October 2023, is halted.

According to a previous statement by the association, “The total number of martyrs in the sports and scouting movement has reached 774, including 355 football players, 277 members of sports federations, 142 Palestinian scouts, in addition to 119 missing,” since October 2023.

........................

End/ 257