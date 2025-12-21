Mass Pro-Palestine march held in Berlin against Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, the German capital Berlin witnessed a massive march in support of Palestine, protesting the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza and the support provided by the German government to Tel Aviv.

Hundreds of Palestine supporters gathered in Oranien Square in the Kreuzberg district, chanting slogans against Israel, before marching toward Neukölln City Hall. The protesters condemned the German government's provision of arms to Israel, calling for the prosecution of those responsible for the war crimes committed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

During the march, the protesters chanted several slogans, including "Stop the genocide," "Israel is terrorist," and "Children want to live, Israel and Germany oppose." Participants raised Palestinian flags and carried banners with phrases such as "Human dignity is inviolable," "Gaza is the last stronghold of resistance against injustice," "Germany, a country of deniers and accomplices in the crime," and "Freedom for Palestinian prisoners."

The German police imposed strict security measures during the march and arrested one person.

It is worth noting that the Israeli genocide in Gaza since October 8, 2023, has left about 71,000 Palestinians dead and over 171,000 injured, most of them women and children, in addition to widespread destruction in the region. The United Nations has estimated the cost of reconstruction at about $70 billion.

