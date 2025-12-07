Germany urges Israel to halt settlement activities in the West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Germany on Friday called on Israel to halt Jewish settlement activities in the West Bank, ahead of an upcoming visit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Tel Aviv.

Sebastian Hille, the deputy spokesperson for the German government, said during a press conference in Berlin that “the construction of settlements violates international law and breaches relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

He added: “Therefore, as we have done on previous occasions, we renew our call on the Israeli government to stop settlement construction.”

He also noted Germany’s repeated condemnation of violence carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians.

The spokesperson continued: “We reject any steps toward the annexation of the West Bank and consider such moves a major obstacle to a negotiated two-state solution and the implementation of the peace plan.”

Merz will travel on Saturday to Jordan to meet King Abdullah II, and then make his first visit to Israel on Sunday.

