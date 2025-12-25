Shia women’s scientific conference held in Myanmar

AhlulBayt News Agency: A special Shia women’s scientific and intellectual conference was recently held in Rangoon, Myanmar, focusing on promoting chastity, moral values, and an active role for women in society.

The event provided a platform for exchanging knowledge, raising religious awareness, and strengthening women’s social responsibilities, drawing attention to their pivotal role in family and community life.

The conference centered on the teachings of the Holy Quran and the exemplary life of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), particularly the model of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her). Zeinab Medina Beg, a prominent religious preacher, emphasized that Hazrat Fatima’s life offers a practical guide for women today. She noted that worship, family responsibility, social consciousness, and honesty in speech are essential pillars that Muslim women can follow to cultivate an intellectually and morally robust society.

Highlighting Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her) as an outstanding example of modesty, morality, and chastity, Ms. Seyyedah Mahreen Hosseini stressed that chastity is not merely an individual trait but a cornerstone for building a dynamic and healthy Islamic society. She called on contemporary women to embrace chastity as a defining identity and a source of strength in their personal and social development.

The theme of leading a virtuous life was further addressed by Seyedeh Razieh Hosseini, who emphasized that Islam empowers women to contribute to society with dignity, responsibility, and spiritual growth. She underlined that achieving a virtuous life requires women to combine adherence to religious values with active fulfillment of social responsibilities.

In addition, Seyedeh Nazereh Hosseini presented a research paper on methods of educating and empowering women, offering practical strategies to enhance women’s knowledge, insight, and societal impact. Meanwhile, Ms. Zainab Medina Beg coordinated the executive affairs of the conference, ensuring its smooth and effective implementation.

Participants praised the conference as a significant step for women’s intellectual, religious, and social advancement. They expressed hope that similar events in Myanmar would continue to promote women’s rights, strengthen family values, and foster social solidarity and harmony.

The meeting not only enhanced women’s religious awareness but also provided an essential forum for sharing experiences, developing social skills, and encouraging active participation in Islamic society. By highlighting the life and principles of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), the conference underscored the potential for women to serve as catalysts for moral and social progress.

