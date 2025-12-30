Muslim Man in India Tied to Pole and Beaten Over Alleged Beef

AhlulBayt News Agency: A shocking case of mob violence has come to light from Gopalganj district in Bihar, where a Muslim man was tied to a pole and publicly beaten on suspicion of carrying allegedly banned beef. Saturday’s incident recorded on mobile phones and shared widely on social media, has caused fear among Muslims and raised serious concern about mob justice in the state.

The victim has been identified as Ahmed Azad, a resident of the Barharia police station area in neighbouring Siwan district. He was travelling on a motorbike in the Mathiya area under Nagar police station when a group of men linked to Hindutva radicals stopped him.

People present at the spot said the men searched Azad without any legal authority. They claimed to have found a box which they alleged contained banned meat. Soon, more people gathered, and Azad was tied to an electric pole and beaten in the open during cold weather.

In the viral video, one man is heard saying, “We have caught him with banned meat. There is a temple nearby. He had bad intentions.” Another voice claims, “This bike also looks stolen.” No proof is shown in the video to support these claims.

Local residents said the assault continued for a long time before police arrived. A shopkeeper from the area, who did not wish to be named, said, “This was very frightening. He was crying and asking for help, but no one dared to stop them.”

Many Muslims in the area said such incidents have become a source of constant fear. A community elder said, “Today it is Ahmed Azad. Tomorrow it could be anyone. People are acting as judge and police on the road.”

The video triggered strong reactions online, with many users questioning how private groups could decide guilt and punishment. Several people from the majority community also criticised the act. One local resident said, “If there was any crime, the police should have handled it. Beating a man like this is shameful.”

After reaching the spot, police rescued Azad from the crowd and took him into custody. The bike and the alleged meat were seized. Azad was later sent to judicial custody.

A police officer from Nagar police station said, “We received information and reached the place immediately. The man was rescued and legal action has been started. The matter is under investigation.” He did not explain why those who assaulted Azad were not detained on the spot.

Rights activists say the incident reflects a growing pattern where Muslims are targeted on mere suspicion. A Patna-based activist said, “This is not law enforcement. This is punishment driven by hate. Silence from authorities only gives such groups confidence.”

The incident has added to concerns over public safety and equal treatment under the law. Many are now demanding strict action against those involved in the assault to restore trust and prevent further attacks on innocent people.