A Muslim Can Become Mayor of New York, But Not Vice-Chancellor of an Indian University: Maulana Arshad Madani

President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind and Head of Teachers at Darul Uloom Deoband, Maulana Arshad Madani, stated that today a Muslim can become the Mayor of New York or London, but in India a Muslim cannot even become the Vice-Chancellor of a university.

He further said: “Look at what is happening at Al-Falah today—the owner of Al-Falah University is rotting in jail, and no one knows how long he will remain there. What kind of judicial system is this that keeps a person incarcerated continuously even when the case against him has not yet been fully proven?”

Maulana Arshad Madani added that even in the 75 years since independence, Muslims have been systematically prevented from progressing in education, leadership, and administrative structures. The government wants to pull the ground out from under the feet of Muslims—and to a large extent, it has already done so. Today, the morale of Muslims has been crushed.