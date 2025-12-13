Maccabi Tel Aviv fans chant hate, make Nazi gestures during football match

AhlulBayt News Agency: Fans of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv caused shock and anger at a Europa League match in Germany, chanting “death to Arabs,” threatening sexual assault, and making Nazi salutes.

During Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Europa League match against Stuttgart on Thursday, Israeli fans unleashed a torrent of hateful and violent slogans targeting Arabs, Muslims, and Palestinians.

Social media and video footage show supporters singing offensive songs that included calls for murder, sexual assault, and other brutal threats.

Some chants mocked the suffering of Gaza’s children, with lyrics like, “There are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left.”

Others went further, repeating graphic threats such as, “We will drink your blood and rape your daughters,” and, “You are Arab whores,” echoing a notorious chant celebrated by Maccabi supporters.

The shocking behavior in the heart of Germany has intensified concerns about anti-Palestinian hatred in European stadiums and the extremist ideology among Israeli fans.

German authorities launched an investigation on Friday after a group of Maccabi supporters performed Nazi salutes toward police officers.

Stuttgart police also said six fans were temporarily detained before the match for repeatedly setting off fireworks, receiving stadium bans.

In November 2024, a Europa League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv turned violent when Israeli fans hurled anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic slurs, attacking rival supporters.

Following the episode, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema stated that Maccabi supporters would no longer be welcome in the city.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, currently under review by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), faces potential suspension in light of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel’s participation in international sports has faced mounting scrutiny, with human rights organizations and members of the international community calling for Israeli teams to be barred from sporting events worldwide.

