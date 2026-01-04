Iran Defense Minister: Missile Capability Is Non-Negotiable

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Defense has stressed that the country’s missile capability is not subject to negotiation under any circumstances.

According to IRNA, speaking during a visit on Friday to the family of Martyr Major General Hossein Salami, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said that there is a broad consensus within the Islamic Republic that Iran’s missile program must never be placed on the negotiating table.

“In the Islamic Republic, no one believes that the issue of missile capability should be negotiated,” Nasirzadeh stated.

Highlighting the late commander’s influential role in building Iran’s defensive strength, the defense minister said Martyr Salami, along with a number of other senior commanders, was among the pioneers behind the establishment and growth of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

He added that Martyr Salami played a decisive role in reinforcing Iran’s missile power and advancing modern defense technologies, making significant contributions to the country’s deterrence capabilities.

Nasirzadeh emphasized that Iran’s missile capability cannot be eliminated through military attacks, political pressure, negotiations, or the targeted assassinations of scientists and military commanders. He said this capability is rooted in indigenous knowledge that has become deeply embedded in the country’s scientific community, universities, and among Iran’s younger generations.

