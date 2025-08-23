Iran warns of deploying undisclosed military hardware in case of renewed aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s defense minister warns adversaries that the country would resort to deploying military hardware, which is yet to be utilized across any battlefield, in case of their renewed aggression.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks during a special televised interview on Friday.

“If the enemy resorts to another aggression, we will certainly deploy equipment that has not been deployed yet,” he stated.

The official cited the country’s Qasem Basir missile as one of the country’s projectiles that were not wheeled out throughout the defensive and retaliatory operations that took place in the face of the Israeli regime’s and the United States unprovoked war in June.

He considered the missile – a solid-fuel projectile with a range of 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) – to be “virtually our surgical missile with the highest level of precision.”

The missile has been developed using the technological expertise that was derived from the True Promise I and II retaliatory operations against Israeli acts of aggression last year, he said.

The knowhow used towards developing the missile has made it capable of successfully sustaining enemy electronic warfare and electromagnetic countermeasures, Nasirzadeh noted.

“These countermeasures do not affect the missile, which performs full precision strikes on designated targets,” he said.

According to the minister, throughout the past year, the Iranian military has also test-fired other missiles that do not follow the conventional ballistic trajectory due to their maneuverable nature and ability to evade enemy interception systems.

“We did not use these missile technologies during the 12-day war [either].”

Nasirzadeh, meanwhile, said the Israeli regime might not have been able to protect itself in the face of Iran’s retaliatory prowess if the war had lasted more than 12 days.

“If the war had lasted 15 days, in the final three days, the enemy might not have been able to defend itself against any of our missiles.”

He, meanwhile, underlined the expensive nature of putting up with Iran’s missile barrages for the enemies, citing the price tag on the adversaries’ much-hyped-up interceptors.

“Defense is not easy. It is not like firing a machinegun. These [enemy missile] systems are massive apparatuses; once their missiles run out, reloading takes time,” he said.

“They are also extremely expensive. Launching multiple THAAD or Patriot missiles to intercept a single warhead is not simple and cannot be considered feasible.”

Such overall situation forced the Israeli regime to request a ceasefire shortly into the war, the official highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasirzadeh hailed the Islamic Republic’s inherent anti-oppression stance and its opposition to American hegemony in the West Asia region.

“The Israeli regime in effect advances the US’s policies, so the West cannot tolerate countries like Iran, Russia, or China standing against it.”

