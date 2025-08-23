Iran warns Europe against Snapback Mechanism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned Europe about the consequences of activating the “snapback mechanism”, emphasizing that the European troika (Britain, France, and Germany) as well as the European Union lack both the legal and moral right to resort to this mechanism.

Araghchi made the remark in a Friday phone conversation with the EU high representative for foreign and security policy and his counterparts from Britain, France, and Germany—the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

During this call, Araghchi outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance on the so-called snapback mechanism and clarified the responsibilities of the three European countries and the European Union in this context.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that while the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken decisive actions in self-defense, it has consistently pursued diplomatic avenues and remains open to any diplomatic solution that safeguards the rights and interests of the Iranian people.

In response to Europe’s repeated suggestions of extending UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to allow more time for negotiations, Araghchi said the Council must decide in this regard. Iran has its principled stance on the issue, but will not be involved in the process, he added.

The Islamic Republic, however, will consult and exchange views with its friends in the Security Council regarding the consequences of such an action, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized.

Meanwhile, the three European countries and the EU High Representative once again emphasized the readiness of the European countries to find a diplomatic solution.

At the end, it was decided that Iran’s talks with the three European countries and the EU would be continued at the level of deputy foreign ministers next Tuesday.

