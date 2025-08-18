Iran’s President thanks organizers of Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to all individuals and entities involved in the successful organization of this year's Arbaeen pilgrimage.

In a cabinet meeting held on Sunday, the president emphasized his appreciation for the collective efforts surrounding the Arbaeen March, which commemorates the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (A.S.), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Imam Hussein was martyred on the 10th of Muharram during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

During the meeting, Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni presented a report detailing the execution of this year's Arbaeen ceremonies. According to his findings, the number of Iranian pilgrims increased by 3%, with an overall rise of 4% when including foreign pilgrims compared to the previous year.

Minister Momeni highlighted a significant 40% decrease in fatalities due to accidents or illness compared to last year, underscoring the effective collaboration of various organizations and ministries.

Additionally, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi provided updates on the latest developments in Iraq and Lebanon.

Saeed Ohadi, Head of Iran's Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation, presented a report on the hardships endured by Iranian prisoners during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran (1980–1988). August 17, 1990, marks the historic return of the first group of Iranian prisoners from the Baath regime’s prisons.

President Pezeshkian extended his congratulations on August 17, commemorating the anniversary of the return of war prisoners.

..................

End/ 257