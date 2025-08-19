Iran President visits Blue Mosque in Yerevan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian toured the historic Blue Mosque in Yerevan on Monday evening as part of his trip to Armenia.

During his visit, the president joined worshippers in prayer, highlighting the mosque's cultural and religious significance in fostering ties between nations.

Commissioned by Hoseyn Ali Khan, the Blue Mosque dates back to the 18th century and is situated near Yerevan's historic market square. This mosque served as the principal place of worship for the city and was constructed in 1179 AH (approximately 1765 AD), funded by Hoseyn Ali Khan, the governor of Yerevan during the Qajar dynasty.

From 1826 to 1912, the mosque remained well-maintained and relatively active. However, as time passed, the surrounding area began to deteriorate, and the influence of communist rule in Armenia led to a gradual decline in religious activities. It wasn't until 1996 that restoration efforts commenced, driven by cooperation between Iran and Armenia aimed at reviving this historic site.

In 1930, a group of intellectuals, seeking to save the mosque from destruction, successfully obtained permission from government authorities to convert it into the Natural History Museum of Armenia and the Yerevan History Museum.

President Pezeshkian's visit underscores the importance of preserving cultural heritage and promoting interfaith dialogue, reinforcing the bonds between the Iranian and Armenian communities.

