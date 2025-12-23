Palestinian Embassy in Beijing commemorates International Day of solidarity with Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Embassy of the State of Palestine to the People’s Republic of China commemorated, on Monday, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in cooperation with the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, with the participation of China’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Zhai Jun, Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Lu Xiangdong, representatives of the Communist Party of China, Arab and foreign ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations, academic and popular institutions, and Chinese media outlets.

Zhai Jun affirmed that the Palestinian cause constitutes the core issue of the Middle East and represents the greatest historical injustice since World War II, stressing China’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate national rights. He pointed out that the current situation, particularly in the Gaza Strip, poses serious challenges amid massive human losses and the worsening humanitarian crisis, in addition to the continued aggression and violations in the West Bank.

He emphasized the necessity of consolidating the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and preventing the resumption of war, calling on the international community to take effective and practical steps to alleviate humanitarian suffering. He reaffirmed China’s support for the principle of “Palestine governed by Palestinians,” the unity of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Zhai Jun stressed that the two-state solution remains the only realistic way to end the conflict, urging the international community to commit to it and establish a clear timetable and roadmap to realize the independent State of Palestine. He also noted China’s announcement of new assistance worth USD 100 million to the State of Palestine to support humanitarian efforts and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to China, Jawad Awad praising China’s firm and supportive positions toward the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to freedom, independence, and the establishment of an independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Ambassador Awad reviewed the grave humanitarian and political conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory, pointing to the extensive destruction in the Gaza Strip, the escalation of settlement expansion and attacks in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as the financial blockade imposed on the State of Palestine. He stressed that the unity of Palestinian land and people is a fixed right that is not subject to compromise, and that any arrangements that do not guarantee this unity lack legitimacy.

In turn, Lu Xiangdong affirmed that the commemoration of this day comes in accordance with a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, reiterating China’s position in support of the justice of the Palestinian cause and the implementation of the two-state solution.

The Head of the League of Arab States Mission to China, Ambassador Ahmed Mostafa Fahmy, stressed that the Palestinian cause is going through an extremely difficult phase, noting that the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine reflects the course of history toward ending the occupation and realizing an independent Palestinian state.

