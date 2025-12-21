ABWA Secretary-General Meets Ayatollah Sheikh Najah al-Tai

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly held a meeting with Ayatollah Najah al-Tai, a prominent anti-takfiri Shiite writer and an Iraqi religious scholar based in Qom.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on developments in the Islamic world, with a particular focus on regional issues.

Ayatollah Sheikh Najah al-Tai was born in 1955 in Kut, Iraq. He completed his academic education in Kut’s secondary schools and entered the Faculty of Literature in 1973. Following the events of 1980 and the martyrdom of Sayed Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim that same year, he migrated to Iran.

After settling in the holy city of Qom, he pursued seminary studies at the introductory, intermediate, and advanced levels, benefiting from the instruction of leading scholars.

Following years of study under senior Shiite sources of emulation (Maraje’) and distinguished seminary professors in Qom, and after earning a Ph.D. in Islamic Theology and Religious Studies from Al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h) International University, Ayatollah al-Tai turned to teaching and research. His cultural activities include establishing Shiite seminaries in countries such as China, Japan, and the UK.

End/