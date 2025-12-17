Marziyeh International Award Secretariat Announces Final Results

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretariat of the Marziyeh International Award, operating under the Women and Family Department of the International Affairs Office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, announced the final results of this year’s award, while commending the participation of active, intellectual, and distinguished women from various countries around the world.

In the preliminary stage of the award, 65 works and initiatives from 36 countries were submitted to the Secretariat.

Participating countries included:

Europe & the Americas: Denmark, Venezuela, Germany, Norway, Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Ecuador, United States, Italy, Switzerland, Kosovo, France

Asia & Oceania: Russia, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan

Africa & Arab Region: Syria, Iraq, Senegal, Lebanon, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Kuwait, Tunisia, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar

Participants submitted works across five main categories:

Scientific and research works

Literary and translation works

Media and content production

Cultural and promotional projects and ideas at national, regional, and global levels

Practical cultural and promotional activities at national, regional, and global levels

Entries were judged based on creativity and innovation, civilizational vision, resilience and resistance, Islamic lifestyle, persuasive power and influence, audience reach, and scientific and content richness.

Award Winners

Narmin Bawab (Palestine): For fostering hope and resilience among Gaza’s younger generation through school tents and using media to reflect the realities of women and children’s lives in Gaza.

Veronica Lizbeth Márquez (Mexico): For cultural and social activities introducing the school of AhlulBayt (a.s.) to non-Muslim communities, emphasizing civilizational dialogue, promoting the Islamic lifestyle, and expanding international audiences.

Zeynep Ö (Germany): For producing and directing media content in Europe aimed at enhancing religious insight and Islamic knowledge, utilizing modern communication tools with creativity and cultural impact.

Rabab Zaidi (India): For establishing educational, religious, and social centers for women and children, serving as a model of dynamism in education and grassroots activities based on the Islamic lifestyle.

Dr. Hala Al-jaberi Al-Musavi (Iraq): For her pivotal role in empowering and strengthening elite Iraqi women in social and political spheres, particularly in legislative processes and drafting laws related to women and family, grounded in Ja’fari jurisprudence and defense of the resistance.

May Alkhansa (Lebanon): For active engagement in international legal advocacy, filing lawsuits against perpetrators of war crimes in domestic and international courts, with a special focus on defending the rights of displaced women and children in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and beyond.

Maimuna Faye (Senegal): For implementing educational, media, and employment-oriented programs for women and youth, promoting cultural innovation, expanding audiences, and advancing the Islamic lifestyle in African society.

The jury also recognized a special group award for five sisters of Iraqi female martyrs, honoring their significant role in preserving the legacy of Iraq’s women martyrs and presenting new models of resilient Muslim women.

In addition to the main winners, 22 other participants will also be honored for their commendable contributions.

Vision of the Award

The Marziyeh International Award, inspired by the divine character of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (s.a.), seeks to present the model of the Muslim woman in the fields of science, culture, and propagation, while fostering global interaction among thoughtful, creative, and influential women.

Given the strong reception from AhlulBayt (a.s.) followers across different countries, the award will continue in future years with expanded horizons and deeper content, aiming for an even higher level of excellence.

