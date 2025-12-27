Muslim Youth Forum visits Churches in Nigeria, shares Christmas message of Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Thursday, December 25, 2025, members of the Youth Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, under the leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, visited several churches across the country as part of an interfaith outreach initiative.

The visits come against the backdrop of longstanding tensions between Muslims and Christians in Nigeria, often exacerbated by intolerance and political exploitation. Organizers described the initiative as a strategic effort to reduce conflict and foster unity.

In Bauchi State, representatives of the Muslim Youth Forum were warmly received at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) LCC Railway. During the gathering, the Forum shared the written Christmas message of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which called on Christians and Muslims to follow the path of Jesus Christ and stand firmly against oppression and tyranny.

Reverend Ram Challom Gwong, head of the COCIN Church, praised the gesture, saying it reflected the true teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He expressed hope that such initiatives would help Nigeria overcome religious divisions and pledged that Christians would reciprocate by visiting Muslims during Islamic celebrations.

Ya’u Umar, State Chairman of the Muslim Youth Forum, highlighted the importance of peace and harmony, noting that such visits have been conducted for years. He recalled Sheikh Zakzaky’s directive in 2019 to protect Christians during post-election violence, which saved many lives.

In his Christmas message, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated Christians and Muslims on the birth of Jesus Christ and the new Gregorian year, emphasizing that true obedience to Christ means supporting truth and rejecting oppressive powers.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Youth Forum presented gifts, including a hand-drawn portrait of Jesus Christ, to church members. Christian leaders expressed gratitude and encouraged continued interfaith exchanges, voicing hopes of attending future Islamic celebrations hosted by the followers of AhlulBayt (AS).

