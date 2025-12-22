Nigerian demonstrators condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza, Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of people marched in Bauchi State, northern Nigeria, on Sunday to protest against the Israeli regime’s continued violations of the ceasefire in Palestine and Lebanon. Demonstrators filled the streets waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans, calling on the international community to take action.

Protesters, speaking in Hausa, condemned Israel’s ongoing violence against Palestinians, with some describing the Zionists as “vampires” for the relentless bloodshed. The march highlighted growing anger over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been exacerbated by U.S. military and financial support for Israel.

Dalhat Sa’id Gani, a senior member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, addressed the crowd, stressing that solidarity with Palestine is a moral duty. “When we talk about humanity, we talk about the oppressed. And today, that means standing for Palestine. Israel is slaughtering Palestinians every minute of every day. The world must unite and demand Palestine’s freedom. We are all Palestinians,” he said.

Gani also criticized the United Nations for failing to act, arguing that its silence makes it complicit in what he described as genocide. “The United Nations and the international community have both moral and legal responsibilities to stop Israel’s brutality. Failure to act makes them part of the genocide,” he declared.

