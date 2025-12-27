At least 5 killed, 35 injured in bomb explosion in Nigerian mosque during prayers

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least five people were killed and 35 others wounded on Wednesday after an explosion struck a mosque during evening prayers in northeastern Nigeria, according to police.

According to Anadolu, Police spokesperson ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth said the blast occurred in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State. In a statement posted on Facebook, he said initial findings suggest the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber.

Authorities based their assessment on witness accounts and the discovery of fragments believed to be from a suicide bomber’s explosive vest. Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances and motive behind the attack, Daso added.

Borno State has for years been affected by violence linked to the Boko Haram terrorist group and other militant organizations operating in the region.

