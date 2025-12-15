Photos: Zakzaky Followers in Holy Mashhad Serve at Imam Al-Ridha Shrine on Zaria Massacre Anniversary

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Buhari incident (Zaria Massacre) of December 12, 2015, the followers of the Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, from the Ibn Fodio Forum in Mashhad, Islamic Republic of Iran, were honored to serve in the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (AS). This service was dedicated to all martyrs of the struggle worldwide, especially the martyrs of December 12.