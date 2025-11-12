Burkina Faso’s Security Minister: Iran’s model of resistance, unity offers lesson for all nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Burkina Faso’s Minister of State for Security says the Iranian nation’s experience in safeguarding its independence and security through faith, unity, and popular resistance provides an important model for countries confronting foreign intervention and internal instability.

General Mohamedou San made the remarks during a high-level visit to Iran’s National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense, where he and his accompanying delegation reviewed detailed historical documents and exhibits illustrating the Iranian people’s struggle against imposed war and external aggression.

At the start of the tour, the museum’s Managing Director, General Mehdi Amirian, welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the museum’s mission, its educational programs, and the central role of public mobilization during the Sacred Defense era.

The African visitors toured the museum’s eight main halls, learning about the events that paved the way for the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the resistance effort during the eight-year war imposed on Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines of the visit, General San said the exhibits clearly demonstrate how a nation rooted in faith and collective determination can defend its sovereignty and values against major threats.

“What we witnessed today reflects the faith, sacrifice, and solidarity of a people who stood firmly in defense of their values and independence,” he said. “This experience is both inspiring and highly instructive for us.”

He added that the Iranian nation has proven that sustainable security is not achieved through foreign dependency but through unity, national conviction, and popular participation—an approach he described as a valuable model for other nations.

Praising the cultural depth and artistic quality of the museum, the minister noted that its message transcends Iran’s borders.

“This museum does not only recount the history of the Iranian nation; it conveys a universal message of peace, resistance, and human dignity. The Iranian experience in maintaining sovereignty and security is undoubtedly valuable for us,” he stated.

General San concluded by expressing appreciation for the hospitality of the museum’s staff and voiced hope that Iran and Burkina Faso would expand cultural and educational cooperation in the future.

