Muslim cemetery desecrated with pig heads after terrorist attack in Sydney

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Muslim cemetery in Australia has been desecrated with decapitated pig heads following the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, local media reported Monday.

A video released the same day showed the cemetery in Narellan, a suburb in South Western Sydney, vandalized with butchered pig heads and animal remains after the Bondi Beach attack.

Police confirmed in a statement Monday that they received reports of animal remains being left at the entrance of the cemetery on Richardson Road, Narellan.

“Officers attended and discovered several pig heads at the site. Police immediately launched an investigation into the incident,” the statement said.

“The pig heads have since been removed and disposed of properly,” police added, noting that inquiries into the case are still ongoing.

This desecration occurred a day after Australian police reported that two gunmen—a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son—opened fire at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, killing 15 people and injuring 42 others, including those hospitalized for treatment.

Authorities stated that one of the shooters was killed, while the other sustained critical injuries. The incident has been officially declared a “terrorist act.”

