SMCA condemns Bondi Beach shooting, expresses solidarity with victims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Shia Muslim Council of Australia (SMCA) has issued a statement condemning the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, expressing deep sorrow over the incident and extending condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected.

The statment reads as follows:

“The Shia Muslim Council of Australia (SMCA) is deeply saddened and disturbed by the tragic shooting that occurred in Bondi. We unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence and extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific incident.

We acknowledge and thank the first responders, emergency services, and medical staff for their swift and courageous actions in responding to this crisis. We also stand in solidarity with the wider Bondi and Sydney community during this time of shock and mourning.

SMCA calls for unity, compassion, and calm in the face of this tragedy. We urge all Australians to reject hatred and violence, and to work together to foster a society grounded in peace, justice, and care for one another.”

Two suspected shooters opened fire at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach during an annual celebration of the “Hanukkah” Jewish holiday organized at the beach on Sunday, killing 16 people and wounding multiple others in an attack that spread panic.

