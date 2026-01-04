Spain begins new year with full ban on Israeli settlement products

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Spanish government has officially enacted a comprehensive ban on the import of all goods produced in Israeli settlements across the West Bank, East Jerusalem (Quds), and the occupied Golan Heights.

This move makes Spain the second European nation to implement such a boycott, following Slovenia’s lead last August.

The Spanish Ministry of Finance released a list of hundreds of prohibited postal codes, mandating that all imports from “Israel” include precise origin data and zip codes to ensure compliance.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has ordered advertising platforms to remove 138 listings for tourist accommodations located within occupied territories, labeling them as “illegal content.”

While the economic impact on Israel’s total annual exports to Spain is expected to be limited, the move carries a “significant symbolic message” aimed at encouraging other nations to adopt similar measures against settlement policies and the war on Gaza.

