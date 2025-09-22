UEFA to vote on Israel suspension over Gaza war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel may face suspension from all European football competitions as pressure mounts on UEFA due to its ongoing war on Gaza. Channel 12 reported that UEFA’s executive committee is expected to discuss the potential suspension of Israeli national and club teams.

UEFA is scheduled to meet and vote on the issue this Tuesday. The push for a vote is reportedly led by Qatar, a major financial supporter of UEFA, with most board members said to favor Israel’s removal.

The organization has received growing calls to exclude Israel from international football over its military actions in Gaza. Former footballer Eric Cantona also urged UEFA to impose a ban.

Protest banners have appeared at recent matches condemning Israel’s aggression. In September, UEFA displayed a banner at the Super Cup final reading “Stop Killing Children, Stop Killing Civilians.”

UEFA has faced criticism for its vague response to the killing of Gazan footballer Suleiman al-Obeid, sparking further outrage.

Several European nations and sports federations, including Italy and Spain, have voiced opposition to playing against Israeli teams. Campaigns like #GameOverIsrael are pressuring domestic leagues to boycott Israeli players.

Israel’s war has led to the deaths of at least 412 Palestinian footballers, nearly half of them children, and destroyed around 90% of Gaza’s sports infrastructure. Critics describe this as cultural genocide.

Calls to ban Israel from global sports have intensified. In May, Spain reportedly led efforts to convince the EU to exclude Israel from all continental competitions.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese recently urged UEFA to expel Israel over war crimes in Gaza. Her statement followed UEFA’s tribute to slain Palestinian player Suleiman al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pelé.”



