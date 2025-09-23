Spain’s Albares rebukes criminal Netanyahu over Palestinian statehood

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for declaring that a Palestinian state will never be formed.

In a Monday interview with The Associated Press, Albares highlighted a growing international movement recognizing Palestine, noting that Spain, Ireland, and Norway were among the countries to do so in May 2024.

During a United Nations session, Albares stated, “Once global recognition of Palestine is achieved, progress must follow.”

He expressed hope that suitable leaders will arise on both sides to negotiate peace amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Spain has taken a leading role in condemning the violence in Gaza, with Albares denouncing the “atrocities” and “unrelenting killings,” affirming that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve peace and security.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which was a response to Israel’s escalating aggression against Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israel has killed over 65,300 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

Gaza is also experiencing severe famine due to Israel’s intentional blockade of humanitarian aid.

Spain has intensified diplomatic pressure on Israel, especially during a UN General Assembly session where additional nations recognized Palestinian statehood.

Despite Netanyahu’s firm stance against a Palestinian state, countries such as France, Luxembourg, and Belgium have recently extended recognition to Palestine.

Tensions escalated when Netanyahu accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of issuing “genocidal threats” after Sánchez labeled the Gaza conflict a genocide.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has sparked protests across Spain, leading Sánchez to propose banning Israel from international sporting events—a move that drew accusations of antisemitism from Israeli officials.

Albares defended Spain’s position, emphasizing its foundation in human rights and rejecting violence as the norm for Middle Eastern relations.

He also underscored the urgency of resolving refugee issues, stating that their suffering cannot be prolonged indefinitely.

On broader global matters, Albares rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on defense.

Instead, he reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to NATO’s 2.1% target, citing the country’s substantial contributions to European security.



/129