Global musicians demand removal of tracks from Israeli platforms

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over 400 internationally acclaimed musicians have launched a boycott campaign demanding the removal of their music from Israeli streaming platforms in protest against Tel Aviv’s military actions in Gaza.

The initiative, titled “No Music for Genocide,” includes a petition signed by the artists urging digital platforms to withdraw their tracks, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz.

The petition states that while culture alone cannot stop violence, it can challenge political oppression, influence public opinion toward justice, and resist the normalization of entities committing crimes against humanity.

Among the signatories are prominent groups like Massive Attack from the UK, Primal Scream from Scotland, and American indie band Japanese Breakfast.

Individual artists include American singer-songwriter Carole King, Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama, and Danish performer MO.

The campaign aims to pressure major record labels such as Sony, Universal, and Warner to support the boycott and take a stand.

Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 65,200 Palestinians—mostly women and children—since October 7, 2023.

The offensive combines relentless air and ground attacks with a near-total blockade, intensifying suffering and casualties in the densely populated territory.

This music boycott aligns with other global efforts to isolate Israel over its alleged war crimes and human rights violations against Gaza’s population of over two million.

Also on Thursday, reports emerged of a separate international campaign led by former footballers and fan groups calling for a boycott of Israel’s national football team.

The initiative, named #GameOverIsrael and launched on Tuesday, urges countries with rich football traditions—such as England, France, Italy, and Spain—to suspend ties with the team.

Numerous high-profile actors have also joined similar movements, publicly condemning Israel on red carpets and refusing to collaborate with Israeli companies.

/129