Italy bars Israel from Rimini tourism fair over Gaza war boycott calls

AhlulBayt News Agency: Italian authorities have barred Israel from taking part in an upcoming international tourism fair in Rimini, amid mounting global calls to boycott Israel over its ongoing war on Gaza.

Rimini’s mayor, Jamil Sadegholvaad, and Emilia-Romagna regional governor, Michele De Pascale, urged the organizers of the TTG Travel Experience 2025 to exclude Israel from the event.

“We firmly believe it is neither ethically nor morally acceptable to promote as holiday destinations places marked by war, terror, and death,” they said in a joint statement.

According to IRNA, following their appeal, the Italian Exhibition Group — which organizes the fair — confirmed that Israel’s participation had been cancelled, describing its presence as “morally and professionally inappropriate,” according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The exhibition is scheduled to take place in Rimini from 8 to 10 October.

