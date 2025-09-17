Campaign urges England, France, Italy, and Spain to boycott Israel football team

AhlulBayt News Agency: A global campaign, supported by prominent former footballers and fan groups, is calling on countries to boycott the Israeli national football team.

Launched under the hashtag #GameOverIsrael, the initiative urges historic football nations like England, France, Italy, and Spain to suspend ties with the Israeli team.

The campaign also advocates banning Israeli clubs from continental tournaments and preventing Israeli players from joining domestic leagues.

Other targeted countries include Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Norway, and Scotland, which are being urged to take similar actions.

The movement has gained support from human rights organizations, activist groups, and well-known public figures.

UK-based Novara Media reported that supporters include former French footballer Eric Cantona and ex-England player and commentator Gary Lineker.

Additional backers include former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, and British musician Bobby Vylan.

Protests are being organized across all nine countries, with campaigners demanding football federations oppose Israel’s “assault on Palestinian life.”

This refers to Israel’s long-standing occupation and military aggression against Palestinians, including the ongoing war in Gaza since October 2023.

Supporters of #GameOverIsrael cite the killing of nearly 65,000 Palestinians, including 774 athletes and sports personnel, and the destruction of sports facilities in Gaza.

Novara Media quoted Richard Falk, former UN special rapporteur, criticizing global complicity in Israel’s continued aggression.

Falk stated that Israel has used sports and culture to mask its violations of international law and human rights, and condemned sports bodies for their silence.

He emphasized that boycotting Israel in sports is both legitimate and morally necessary, declaring, “Normalcy is complicity.”

Recently, Italy’s Football Coaches’ Association urged its federation to push for Israel’s suspension from international football.

Norway’s federation pledged to donate proceeds from its match against Israel to humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Spain’s prime minister also called for Israel’s exclusion from global sporting events, warning against its use of sports to “whitewash” military actions.



/129