UN commission accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the first time, a United Nations commission has concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, accusing senior Israeli leaders of incitement to genocide. The report described this as the “most authoritative UN finding to date.”

In its 72-page document released Tuesday, the UN Human Rights Council’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry identified four genocidal acts committed by Israel since October 7, 2023. These include mass killings, causing severe physical and psychological harm, creating life conditions aimed at destroying Palestinians, and measures to prevent births.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since the genocide began, with the majority being women and children.

Israel rejected the report’s conclusions, labeling them “false and distorted.”

The Trump administration has consistently supported Israel and withdrew the United States from the UN Human Rights Council during both of Trump’s terms.

The inquiry documented widespread targeting of civilians, including children, medical personnel, journalists, and aid workers, even in designated safe zones and protected sites such as hospitals, schools, and religious buildings.

The January 2024 killing of 5-year-old Hind Rajab and her family was cited as evidence of deliberate targeting of civilians, including children holding white flags.

The commission stated that Israeli forces used wide-impact munitions despite knowing the high civilian toll, targeting Palestinians collectively based on their identity.

The report accused Israel of weaponizing deprivation by blocking essential supplies. After an 11-week siege, limited aid resumed under a US-Israeli-backed framework, during which hundreds of starving Palestinians were killed while seeking relief.

In August, famine was officially declared in Gaza, affecting over 500,000 people. The UN described the limited aid as a “facade” masking a strategy of starvation.

The inquiry found that Israel’s actions demonstrated intent to destroy future Palestinian generations, citing child malnutrition, stunted growth, and newborn starvation.

A doctor quoted in the report stated, “The essence of childhood has been destroyed in Gaza.”

The commission also found that Israeli forces committed sexual and gender-based violence as collective punishment, including acts of rape and torture.

The report named Netanyahu, Herzog, and Gallant as responsible for inciting genocide since October 7, 2023, citing their conduct as evidence of intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

A press release accompanying the report urged global action, stating, “The genocide in Gaza is unfolding in real time. The world must act now to stop the killing, to protect the Palestinian people, and to uphold its obligations to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.”

