Hamas condemns Israel ground offensive in Gaza City as genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has condemned Israel’s major ground offensive in Gaza City, calling it part of a broader campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance group said the operation, launched early Tuesday, represents “a new chapter in the genocide and systematic ethnic cleansing against our people in Gaza.”

Israel began its assault on Gaza City with intense overnight airstrikes, followed by ground forces advancing deeper into the city.

Thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee along a single coastal road, joining hundreds of thousands already displaced.

Hamas warned that the offensive would worsen the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The group also blamed the Trump administration for supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged crimes against humanity.

It claimed Netanyahu is acting “under the overt political and military cover of the US administration.”

Hamas urged the international community to take decisive action to end Israel’s war and lift the siege on Gaza.

The Israeli military entered Gaza City just hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced full support for Netanyahu during a visit to al-Quds.

Rubio stated that Washington’s priorities were freeing Israeli captives and eliminating Hamas.

In a post on X, the Palestinian foreign ministry warned that Israel’s plans for Gaza City involve “deliberate targeting of civilians” and risk turning the city into “a mass graveyard.”

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military said the offensive could last “several months.”

“We will act until the war objectives are achieved. We are not limited by time,” said military spokesperson BG Effie Defrin.

Some Israeli commanders have expressed concern that the Gaza City assault could endanger hostages held by Hamas and pose serious risks to Israeli troops.

