Wife of Grand Ayatollah Sistani passes away

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (A.S) in Iraq announced the demise of the wife of the Supreme Religious Authority, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani.

The noble daughter of Ayatollah Seyyed Mirza Hassan, granddaughter of the late Seyyed Mujaddid Shirazi and wife of the highest authority in the Shia world, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani, passed away.

Her holy body will be buried at 9 am on Monday, the 6th of Rabi’ al-Thani, from Sheikh Tusi Mosque.

Also, the commemoration ceremony will be held in the Khadra Mosque on Monday and Tuesday.

