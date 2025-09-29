  1. Home
Wife of Grand Ayatollah Sistani passes away

29 September 2025 - 09:12
News ID: 1732697
Source: Abna24
The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (A.S) in Iraq announced the demise of the wife of the Supreme Religious Authority, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani.  

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (A.S) in Iraq announced the demise of the wife of the Supreme Religious Authority, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani.  

The statement issued in this regard reads: 

“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return”
 
The noble daughter of Ayatollah Seyyed Mirza Hassan, granddaughter of the late Seyyed Mujaddid Shirazi and wife of the highest authority in the Shia world, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani, passed away. 

Her holy body will be buried at 9 am on Monday, the 6th of Rabi’ al-Thani, from Sheikh Tusi Mosque. 

Also, the commemoration ceremony will be held in the Khadra Mosque on Monday and Tuesday.

“There is no power or strength except with Allah, the Most High, the Most Great”

  • Kasirye Arkam UG 11:31 - 2025/09/29
    أنا لله وانا اليه راجعون
