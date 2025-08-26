Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office declares Monday as first day of Rabi’ul Awwal

AhlulBayt News Agency: The office of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Husseini Sistani announced that Monday, August 25, 2025, marks the beginning of the month of Rabi’ul Awwal 1447 AH, following confirmation of the crescent moon sighting on Sunday evening.

It was also noted that the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, stated that the crescent moon had not been sighted on Saturday evening. Accordingly, the month of Safar is considered 30 days, making Monday the first day of Rabi’ul Awwal 1447 AH.

