Iranian scholar honors Iraqi people for devotion, service during Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Mohsen Faqihi, a member of the Seminary Teachers’ Society of Qom, expressed deep gratitude to the people and government of Iraq for their generous hospitality in serving pilgrims of Arbaeen.

In a message issued on the occasion of Arbaeen, Ayatollah Faqihi praised the Iraqi nation for their devotion, describing their service as a reflection of faith, selflessness, and love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

“With hearts full of appreciation, we pay tribute to the honorable and noble people of Iraq for their generous reception of pilgrims during Arbaeen,” he wrote. “You displayed the highest levels of humanity, devoting yourselves to the comfort and security of every traveler who journeyed toward the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). These acts of devotion will remain eternal in the pages of history and in the hearts of millions of lovers.”

The Qom scholar emphasized that the spirit of generosity and sacrifice shown by Iraqis during Arbaeen is a continuation of the way of prophets and guardians, and a testament to the greatness of the Iraqi people.

Ayatollah Faqihi also prayed for the well-being of Iraq’s religious authorities, particularly Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Sistani, whose wisdom and guidance, he said, has helped Iraq remain steadfast on the path of service and giving.

The statement concluded with prayers for the protection of the Iraqi people, the acceptance of their efforts by the Almighty God, and blessings upon the scholars and servants of the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

