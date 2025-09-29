Condolence Message from President of Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian J&K on demise of Ayatollah Sistani’s Wife

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his condolence message, he said that this loss is a great tragedy for the Shia community worldwide and especially for the family of this high religious authority.

The news of the honorable lady’s demise has saddened hearts and brought tears to many eyes. On behalf of himself, the Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian, and the Shia community of Jammu & Kashmir, he offered heartfelt condolences and prayers to Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

He prayed for mercy and forgiveness for the departed soul, high ranks in heaven, and patience and comfort for the family.

Agha Syed Hassan al-Musavi al-Safvi further said that the blessed life of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani is a guiding light and a shining beacon for the entire Muslim Ummah. The loss of such a great person’s life partner is undoubtedly very difficult.

He added that the late respected lady actively and quietly supported the mission and services of Ayatollah Sistani throughout her life. In this way, she also played an important role in serving the Muslim community and in preserving and strengthening the true religion of Islam. Her efforts and sacrifices will never be forgotten.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants Grand Ayatollah Sistani great reward and endless patience in this big loss, and always protects his noble presence for the Muslim world.

At the end, Agha Syed Hassan al-Musavi al-Safvi, on behalf of the entire Anjuman and the Shia community of Jammu & Kashmir, expressed sympathy and condolences to Grand Ayatollah Sistani and his family.

He also urged all believers in the state to hold recitations of Quran and organize gatherings in honor of the late lady’s soul.