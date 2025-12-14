Far-Right protests in U.K. fuel rising anti-Immigrant, anti-Muslim sentiment

AhlulBayt News Agency: A series of protests led by far-right groups in the United Kingdom has intensified anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiment, with demonstrators openly calling for the expulsion of Muslim and immigrant communities from the country.

The demonstrations reflect a troubling surge in hatred and violence targeting minority communities, driven by extremist rhetoric and emboldened by political support from U.S. President Donald Trump and the Israeli regime.

Led by Tommy Robinson, a controversial figure known for his anti-immigrant stance and ties to the Israeli regime, the protests unfolded in central London. Counter-protesters also gathered, voicing outrage and highlighting the growing divide within British society over immigration and religious tolerance.

Robinson has used his platform to mobilize support for extremist causes, promoting a narrative that links national identity to the rejection of immigrants and Muslims. Some demonstrators carried U.K. and Israeli regime flags alongside racist slogans, further inflaming tensions.

Reports indicate that verbal and physical attacks on immigrants and Muslims have reached unprecedented levels. Alarmingly, nearly 90 percent of mosques across the U.K. have faced some form of attack, raising deep concerns among Muslim communities.

Observers warn that political backing for such movements is increasing their visibility and influence, posing serious challenges to social cohesion and religious tolerance in Britain.

