Seventy percent of Britons say UK should boycott Eurovision over Israel's participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: A poll has found that seven in 10 people in Britain support a boycott of the 2026 Eurovision song contest over Israel's participation.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) gave Israel the green light to compete last Thursday.

Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and the Netherlands announced they will boycott the contest, after having called for Israel's exclusion over the genocide in Gaza and accusations Israel has employed unfair voting practices.

The BBC, Britain's public broadcaster, said it supported the decision to allow Israel to compete.

But a new survey commissioned by Pablo O'Hana, a senior political advisor who has worked for British ministers and in 2024 worked on Kamala Harris' unsuccessful campaign for the US presidency, has shown most of the UK public thinks differently.

Eighty-two percent of British people believe Israel should be excluded from Eurovision in 2026, the poll revealed.

And if Israel is permitted to take part, 69 percent believe the UK should withdraw from the contest.

Three-quarters of Britons also believe banning Russia from the contest but not Israel is "inconsistent".

"Eurovision isn’t just about songs and staging - it’s about values. If Israel is permitted to compete, the people of Britain believe we should walk away," O'Hana said.

