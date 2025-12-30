Palestine Action prisoner on 57th day of hunger strike warns of deteriorating health

AhlulBayt News Agency: A hunger-striking prisoner affiliated with the British pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action says she is losing the ability to think clearly and articulate words.

In a statement released by Prisoners for Palestine on Monday, Heba Muraisi, who is currently on the 57th day of her hunger strike in a UK prison, said she is growing "weaker as each day passes" and "I can no longer lie on my side as it hurts my face".

"Heba still stands strong but she is well into the danger zone, is losing the ability to speak and think clearly. She needs to be near her family right now,” it added.

According to the statement, she was transferred in October from Brozefield to HMP New Hall prison in Wakefield, northern England, nearly 100 miles away from her friends and family in what was described as "clearly a vindictive act ... to separate her from other hunger strikers to wear down her will to resist."

It added that Muraisi has not seen her family in more than four months.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestine activists on Monday gathered outside New Hall prison to protest in solidarity with Muraisi.

Demonstrators are demanding that Muraisi be moved back to HMP Bronzefield.

Muraisi is among four prisoners who remain on hunger strike, while two other activists were forced to halt their protest after being hospitalized due to deteriorating health.

Eight Palestine Action prisoners face accusations of break-ins and criminal damage at an Israeli-owned weapons factory operated by Elbit Systems UK and at the RAF base in Brize Norton, before the group’s proscription.

They have been awaiting trial since 2024, but are not expected to appear before a judge until at least May of next year.

Teuta Hoxha is another hunger striker who is currently held in HMP Peterborough and has said she is unable to stand without blacking out and is now “virtually bedridden” as her health worsens due to the strike.

On December 27, a group of UN human rights experts expressed grave concern for the lives and fundamental rights of Palestine Action prisoners, warning they risk organ failure and death after seven weeks of hunger strike.

They urged the United Kingdom to immediately guarantee appropriate healthcare for all hunger strikers, and engage in meaningful dialogue and action to address not only the protestors’ demands, but also underlying rights violations, and an end to the repression of Palestine activism.

The United Nations’ appeal for immediate action follows the statement from attorneys representing eight hunger-striking prisoners, indicating that the UK’s Justice Secretary, David Lammy, declined their request for urgent negotiations.

The attorneys are going to initiate legal proceedings against the UK government for its refusal to engage in discussions with them.

The hunger strikers’ demands include immediate bail, the right to a fair trial, and the de-proscription of Palestine Action, which condemns the UK government over complicity in Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

