Outcry over British Imam’s Interview with Far-Right Islamophobe amid Zionist Exploitation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A recent analysis in Muslim media outlets has strongly criticized the interview between Imam Umer Mulla from Nottingham, UK, and Tommy Robinson, a well-known far-right anti-Islam activist, describing it as “naïve and damaging,” and warning that it effectively served Zionist propaganda goals.

The interview took place during Robinson’s visit to the occupied Palestinian territories; a trip reportedly facilitated by the Israeli regime to justify and sanitize its military operations in Gaza.

The report recalled Robinson’s long record of insulting Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) and the Holy Quran, inciting hatred, and encouraging violence against Muslims in Britain. Over the past two years, he has repeatedly mocked the martyrs of Gaza and Palestinian children on social media.

Despite this background, Imam Mulla explicitly acknowledged the legitimacy of the Israeli regime during the interview and referred to Palestinian rights only in the context of “security”, positions that analysts say align perfectly with Zionist talking points.

Critics argue that the exchange was not a challenging debate but rather a publicity platform for Robinson, who concluded the interview by saying, “We need more Muslims like him.” The video has since gone viral, garnering millions of views and widespread praise from pro-Israeli and far-right circles.

The analysis also highlighted the lack of media literacy among some Muslim clerics and urged Islamic seminaries to include comprehensive training on Islamophobia, Zionism, and information warfare to prevent religious leaders’ statements from being misused to legitimize occupation and the oppression of Palestinians.

