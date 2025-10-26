Muslim Community in Buckinghamshire Holds Anti-Racism Event Amid Rising Islamophobia in the UK

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amid a sharp rise in Islamophobia across the United Kingdom, members of the Muslim community in Slough, Buckinghamshire, organized an anti-racism event that brought together activists from various faiths to counter divisive and extremist right-wing rhetoric through solidarity and dialogue.

The gathering, held at Kashmir Karahi, featured several notable speakers, including Rev. Dr. Tim Judson of Chesham Baptist Church, lawyer and former election candidate Ahmad Yaqoob, Kashmiri rights advocate Shakeel Afzal, and Muslim entrepreneur Sofia Chaudhry.

Speakers shared personal experiences of racism and Islamophobic abuse, emphasizing that silence in the face of hate is not a solution and urging young Muslims to engage courageously in public life. Organizers said the initiative aimed to inspire a new wave of social activism within the Muslim community.

Sheikh Muhammad Hasnain, a local scholar and cleric, noted that the participation of people from different faiths under the shared message of “standing against racism” demonstrates that stigmatizing Muslims must not be normalized. Ahmad Yaqoob described the event as “beautiful and hopeful,” calling for practical action to combat what he termed “the disease of racism.”

Sofia Chaudhry, who was recently subjected to racial abuse by four children on a London train, said the display of solidarity at the event renewed her faith in positive change.

According to recent reports, Islamophobia has surged in recent months, with incidents such as mosque attacks, anti-Islam graffiti, and threats to Islamic centers becoming increasingly common. In response, security measures at mosques in London and Scotland have been tightened, and London police have banned a planned hate-motivated march organized by far-right groups.

