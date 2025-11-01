London protest demands end to UK arms exports to Israel amid Gaza ceasefire violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the UK Prime Minister’s Office this week, calling for an immediate halt to British arms exports to Israel and denouncing what they described as ongoing genocide in Gaza, despite the declared ceasefire.

Organized by a coalition of anti-war and pro-Palestinian groups—including Stop the War Coalition, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and Friends of Al-Aqsa—the protest reflected mounting public anger over London’s continued support for Israel amid repeated ceasefire violations and rising civilian casualties.

Since the ceasefire was announced, Israel has reportedly violated its terms more than 120 times. Protesters accused the UK government of complicity in war crimes through continued weapons sales and political backing. “Silence is complicity. Every bomb Britain sends makes us part of this genocide,” said one demonstrator.

The rally demanded a full cessation of arms exports to Israel, accountability for war crimes in Gaza, and genuine support for a lasting ceasefire. Demonstrators also criticized Washington’s ongoing military and political support for Israel, which it continues to frame as acts of “self-defense.”

The protest marks a growing wave of civil society mobilization in Europe, where calls for ethical foreign policy and solidarity with Palestinians are intensifying.

.................

End/ 257