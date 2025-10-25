Amazon Linked to Israeli Arms Firms Amid Gaza War

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent report has revealed that American tech giant Amazon was covertly collaborating with Israeli weapons manufacturers during the regime’s ongoing war in Gaza, which has claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives.

According to internal documents obtained by The Intercept, Amazon Web Services (AWS) provided advanced cloud computing and AI tools to Israeli arms firms Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), whose weapons have devastated civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

This partnership persisted even as Amazon publicly claimed to support human rights, despite its documented involvement in a conflict widely described as genocidal since its escalation in October 2023.

The documents confirm that Amazon continued supplying software and cloud services to both arms companies throughout 2024 and 2025.

During this period, thousands of Palestinians were killed, contributing to the over 62,800 deaths recorded so far, with countless others displaced and Gaza’s infrastructure reduced to ruins.

Amazon’s role is linked to Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud contract signed in 2021 with the Israeli regime and its military.

Under this agreement, Amazon and Google committed to providing data processing, storage, and machine learning services to Israeli military, intelligence, and nuclear institutions.

Internal communications revealed that Amazon not only fulfilled its contractual obligations during the war but also lobbied Israeli regulators to gain access to classified military data.

Among Amazon’s clients, Rafael developed precision-guided bomb kits that transformed 2,000-pound explosives into “smart” weapons used in strikes that decimated Palestinian families and so-called safe zones.

A UN official condemned a September 2024 attack on a refugee camp as “unconscionable,” where at least 19 civilians, including women and children, were killed.

Fragments of Rafael’s bomb guidance kits were also found at another strike site in central Gaza, where 12 civilians lost their lives.

Rafael’s Spike missiles, which release tungsten shrapnel capable of shredding human tissue, have been repeatedly linked to severe civilian injuries.

In April 2024, a Times of London investigation revealed that one of Rafael’s drone-launched Spike missiles killed seven humanitarian aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

Retired U.S. Air Force targeting expert Wes Bryant stated that Rafael and IAI are “integral” to Israel’s military operations and directly implicated in civilian deaths.

The documents also show Rafael used Amazon’s AI models, including Claude by Anthropic, despite company policies prohibiting use for weapons development.

Rafael reported record revenues in 2024 due to its role in the war, with CEO Yoav Turgeman boasting about the company’s contribution to Israel’s military success.

Amazon also provided services to the Soreq Nuclear Research Center and administrative offices in the occupied West Bank, where illegal settlements continue to expand.

Despite these partnerships, Amazon has declined to confirm whether it conducted any due diligence before engaging with these entities.

On its website, Amazon claims to be committed to evaluating and addressing human rights risks.

Legal experts argue that Amazon’s actions may constitute complicity in war crimes.

Harvard law scholar Ioannis Kalpouzos explained that intent is not required for liability—providing support with knowledge of atrocities is sufficient.

Wes Bryant added that Amazon cannot plausibly deny complicity in civilian deaths, even if it claims ignorance about the full use of its technologies.

