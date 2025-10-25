Gaza: Two civilians martyred in Israeli attack near Deir al-Balah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinian civilians were killed on Friday evening after an Israeli drone targeted a group of people near the Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza, Palestinian media outlets reported.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the attack marks a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The center confirmed that emergency teams recovered the bodies of the two martyrs and transported them to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Since the ceasefire was announced on October 11, 2025, Israeli occupation forces have killed 82 Palestinians and injured 303 others in repeated violations of the truce.

