UN: Gaza Clearance of Israeli Ordnance May Take 30 Years

AhlulBayt News Agency: A United Nations report published on Friday estimates that removing unexploded Israeli ordnance from the Gaza Strip could take between 20 and 30 years, describing the area as an “open minefield.”

UN databases indicate that more than 53 people have died and hundreds have been injured due to remnants of the two-year war between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups.

International humanitarian organizations, including Humanity & Inclusion, believe the actual casualty figures are significantly higher.

The Israeli occupation waged a full-scale war on Gaza over two years, deploying heavy weaponry to bomb residential zones and conducting ground invasions, resulting in over 210,000 deaths and injuries.

According to Gaza’s official media office, the Israeli military dropped nearly 100,000 tons of explosives on the territory during the campaign.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense Directorate, stated that large amounts of unexploded ordnance remain scattered across streets and beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

