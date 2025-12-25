Hamas releases second narrative on Al-Aqsa Flood

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas announced on Wednesday the release of its second narrative on Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” published in both Arabic and English.

Entitled “Our Narrative: Al-Aqsa Flood—Two Years of Steadfastness and Resolve for Liberation”, the publication outlines the Movement’s political and historical perspective on the events during and after the October 7, 2023 cross-border operation.

Hamas stated that “Al-Aqsa Flood was not merely a military operation but the birth of liberated awareness and a renewed will for freedom, untouched by deception or distortion,” affirming that the subsequent war and genocide failed to break the Palestinian people or erase their memory.

The Movement stressed that the creation of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, along with the return of refugees, “is not a dream but a right guaranteed by international conventions and a historical and political entitlement.”

The narrative consists of eight chapters. The first examines the motives and circumstances behind the operation, while the second, titled “The Day of Glorious Crossing”, presents Hamas’s position on the October 7th events.

The third chapter calls for investigation into the October 7th events to uncover the truth, while the fourth describes Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. The fifth discusses Hamas’s efforts to stop Israeli aggression and addresses the Trump plan.

The sixth chapter highlights the “Achievements of Al-Aqsa Flood.” The seventh explains why “Hamas Cannot Be Isolated,” and the eighth outlines the “Priorities of the Next Stage” both politically and militarily.

The release of this narrative comes amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire, debates over the future of resistance weapons, and Hamas’s role in the Palestinian political landscape.

/129