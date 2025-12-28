Hamas condemns ‘Israel’-Somaliland Recognition

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, issued a statement Friday condemning the announcement of mutual recognition between the Israeli occupation and the separatist administration in the “Somaliland” region.

Hamas described the move as “a dangerous precedent and an unacceptable attempt to gain false legitimacy from a fascist entity occupying the land of Palestine—the first Qibla of Muslims—an entity implicated in war crimes and genocide, and facing increasing international isolation.”

According to Al-Manar TV EN website, the movement affirmed its complete rejection of the occupation’s plans to forcibly displace the Palestinian people, stating it firmly opposes the use of “Somaliland” as a destination for the people of Gaza.

Hamas stated that “the resort of the war criminal Netanyahu’s government to recognizing a separatist administration in Somalia reflects the depth of the international isolation under which the Zionist entity is suffering, a direct result of the genocidal crimes it has committed against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

The statement added that this isolation must be reinforced at both popular and official levels, alongside continued international efforts to besiege the entity and hold its leaders accountable.

Hamas commended Arab and Islamic nations “that condemned this dangerous behavior, which violates international law and undermines the unity and sovereignty of Somalia.” It further warned against “malicious Zionist policies that aim to fragment Arab states, destabilize them, and interfere in their internal affairs, all in service of the Zionist colonial project.”

Earlier,Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced ‘Israel’s’ official recognition of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, referencing a signed joint declaration. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the president of the breakaway region.

.......................

End/ 257