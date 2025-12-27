Two Israeli settlers killed in alleged car-ramming, stabbing attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Israeli settlers have been killed in an alleged car-ramming and stabbing attack in the northern part of occupied Palestine, and the purported Palestinian suspect has been shot and wounded.

Israeli medics claimed that a man, aged around 68, had been run over, and a woman, aged around 20, had been stabbed.

Both died of their injuries at the ‍scene, while a further two ‍allegedly sustained mild injuries in the attack.

In a statement, Israeli police claimed that preliminary investigation indicated that the attack “began in the city of Beit Shean, where a pedestrian was run over. Later, a young woman was stabbed near Road 71”.

The alleged attacker, a Palestinian from ‍the occupied West ‌Bank, was reportedly shot and wounded in Afula.

Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz has ordered the occupation forces to launch an operation in the village of Qabatiya in the West Bank, after it emerged that the attacker came from there.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said in a statement that the Afula operation reflected a state of “accumulated public anger” and was the result of the “daily crimes committed by the Zionist occupiers.”

Warning the Israeli occupation regime, the movement said the continuation of aggressive policies would have dangerous consequences, stressing that the regime’s crimes would never bring it security.

Hamas also called on the Palestinian people to strengthen their unity in the face of the occupation and urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and break its silence over the crimes of the Israeli regime.

The development came just a day after an Israeli settler rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man who was praying on the side of a road in the occupied West Bank.

The latest development comes as violence has soared in the occupied West Bank since the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza began in October 2023.

At least 1,102 Palestinians have since been killed in the West Bank, and nearly 11,000 others have been injured in attacks by the military and Israeli settlers in the occupied territory.

Around 21,000 people have also been abducted by the occupying regime’s forces.

For months, rights organizations have been warning that Palestinians in the West Bank face a growing threat of ethnic cleansing amid the continuing violence.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s prolonged occupation of historic Palestine was unlawful and called for the removal of all settlements currently in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

