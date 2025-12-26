When Muhammad Ali Jinnah said: Israel Is Illegitimate State; Pakistan Will Never Recognize It

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Central Secretary General of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Allama Dr. Shabbir Hassan Meesami, said that Quaid-e-Azam’s movement in the Indian subcontinent gifted Muslims the nation of Pakistan.

He emphasized that this country, founded on the principle of “La ilaha illallah” (There is no god but Allah), was created through the collective struggle of Muslims. He urged people to thank Allah for granting them a leader like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who established a free and independent state.

Dr. Meesami noted that even today, the Western world remains wary of Pakistan due to the ideology of Allama Iqbal and the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam. He further highlighted that the world is currently facing serious challenges, which he attributed to a “malevolent, usurping Zionist state.”

He recalled Quaid-e-Azam’s foresight regarding this state, saying that history continues to remember his words: “Israel is an illegitimate state; it has been imposed in the heart of the Muslim Ummah, and Pakistan will never recognize it.” This foresight, he said, proves that Quaid-e-Azam was a visionary and outstanding leader.

Dr. Meesami added that Pakistan’s current challenges, whether internal or external, should be addressed by following the ideology and political approach of Quaid-e-Azam. He stressed that all citizens’ rights, especially religious freedom, must be respected, noting that any restriction on religious freedom is a violation of the law and the Constitution.

He further stated that, guided by Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, the nation must unite to eliminate lawlessness, poverty, destitution, and other social and economic problems. By adhering to the founder’s principles of unity, discipline, and firm belief, Pakistan can be guided towards progress and prosperity.