Shia Muslim-Christian leaders in Islamabad call for unity against oppression, injustice worldwide

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation of Pakistani Imamiyya scholars has met with the Bishop of the Church of Pakistan, underlining shared values between Islam and Christianity and calling for stronger interfaith dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and joint efforts to confront oppression and injustice worldwide.

According to reports, the high-level delegation held talks with Bishop Frederick John, Bishop of the Holy Trinity Church and the Church of Pakistan, in a cordial and constructive atmosphere focused on religious commonalities and global humanitarian challenges.

Shared Beliefs and Global Concerns

During the meeting, both sides discussed the shared foundations of Islam and Christianity, including belief in divine revelation, the revered status of the prophets, and the centrality of moral and ethical teachings. They also exchanged views on major regional and international issues, emphasizing the urgent need for peace, justice, and cooperation among followers of divine religions in the face of growing global challenges.

The discussions highlighted concerns over war, oppression, social injustice, and the erosion of human dignity, with both parties stressing the responsibility of religious leaders to promote compassion, coexistence, and moral accountability.

Emphasis on Interfaith Dialogue

Hojatoleslam Sayyid Sadiq Reza Taqvi, a senior member of the Pakistani delegation, explained Islamic jurisprudential perspectives on the status and rights of the People of the Book, underscoring Islam’s emphasis on justice, dignity, and peaceful coexistence. His remarks were warmly received by Bishop Frederick John, who expressed appreciation for the clarifications and welcomed deeper understanding between the two faiths.

Historical Examples of Coexistence

Taqvi cited historical examples of positive Muslim-Christian relations, including the just and humane stance of the Christian king of Abyssinia toward early Muslims during their migration, describing it as a lasting model of interreligious coexistence.

He also referred to the events of Karbala and the compassionate positions taken by Christians toward the captives of Karbala, as well as the participation and martyrdom of Christians in defense of their homeland in Iran. He further recalled the meeting of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with families of Christian martyrs, and the historic encounter between Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani in Najaf as milestones in Muslim-Christian engagement.

Nahj al-Balagha as a Bridge Between Faiths

Highlighting the universal message of Imam Ali (peace be upon him), Hojatoleslam Taqvi invited Bishop Frederick John to study Nahj al-Balagha, describing it as a work that transcends religious boundaries. He cited Lebanese Christian thinker George Jordac, who studied the text extensively and authored the renowned book “Imam Ali: The Voice of Human Justice,” widely translated, including into English.

Shared Belief in the Savior and Moral Responsibility

Referring to the common belief among Muslims and Christians in the ultimate triumph of justice—manifested in the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (peace be upon him) and the return of Jesus Christ (PBUH)—Taqvi stressed the need for joint efforts to establish peace and justice worldwide.

He also drew attention to ongoing humanitarian tragedies, particularly the situation in Gaza, as well as the spread of oppression, inequality, corruption, and moral decline, emphasizing the historic role of divine prophets in confronting such injustices.

Cultural Exchange and Future Cooperation

The Pakistani cleric highlighted the participation of Christians in the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage as a clear symbol of interfaith solidarity and invited Bishop Frederick John to attend Shiite religious gatherings, educational centers, and mourning ceremonies—an invitation the bishop welcomed.

In return, Bishop Frederick John expressed the Holy Trinity Church’s readiness to host interfaith meetings and initiatives aimed at promoting peace, mutual respect, and coexistence.

The meeting concluded with the presentation of flowers and a traditional cultural gift, Ajrak, to Bishop Frederick John. Both sides described the talks as positive and hopeful, offering prayers for peace, security in Pakistan, and the guidance and prosperity of humanity.



........................

End/ 257