Najaf hosts sixth anniversary commemoration of Martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony commemorating the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of the “Commanders of Victory,” Lieutenant General Hajj Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was held in the holy city of Najaf Ashraf with the participation of religious figures, scholars, and members of the public.

The event, organized in cooperation with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and local committees in Najaf, was attended by Ayatollah Seyyed Mujtaba Hosseini, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iraq, who delivered a keynote address. The ceremony also honored the companions of the two commanders who were martyred alongside them.

Held under the slogan “Martyrdom and Pride,” the gathering highlighted the legacy of resistance, sacrifice, and unity embodied by Martyr Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Speakers at the event emphasized the pivotal role played by the two martyrs in confronting terrorism and defending the sovereignty and dignity of the region’s nations.

The ceremony witnessed a large and enthusiastic turnout of seminary scholars, university students, and people from various walks of life. The program included speeches, poetry recitations, and tributes to the families of seminary and resistance martyrs, underscoring the enduring influence of the martyrs’ path on current and future generations.

Hajj Qassem Soleimani, former commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, were assassinated in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020, an act that sparked widespread condemnation across the region and beyond.

